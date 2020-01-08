Air India suspends flights through Iranian airspace, to re-route flights

Image Source : PTI/FILE Air India to temporarily avoid Iranian airspace, to re-route flights

Amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and the US after a drone strike by the American military killed their top commander General Qasem Soleimani last week, Air India on Wednesday decided to temporarily reroute flights of Air India (AI) and Air India Express (AIX) overflying Iran. Airline spokesperson, Dhananjay kumar, said, the re-route may lead to increase in flying time by approximately 20 minutes for flights from Delhi and 30 to 40 minutes for flights from Mumbai. "Safety of our passengers and crew members comes first. In light of the tensions within the Iranian airspace a decision to temporarily reroute flights of Air India (AI) and Air India Express (AIX) overflying Iran has been taken."

He further said that the situation is being closely monitored.

Earlier in the day, India asked its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq. "In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq. Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a statement.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also advised all Indian carriers to avoid the airspace of Iran. "We had held meetings with the concerned Airlines and have sensitised them to remain vigilant and take all precautions," said a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday morning.

Several major airlines have been re-routing flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran after the Federal Aviation Administration banned U.S. carriers from the area.

Emirates flights EK 943 from Dubai to Baghdad and flight EK 944 from Baghdad to Dubai on 8 January was cancelled for operational reasons.

Flydubai had cancelled its flight later today to Baghdad.

Air Canada was altering its routes

Singapore Airlines Ltd all of its flights would be diverted from Iranian airspace

Malaysia Airlines said it did not fly over Iraqi airspace and would re-route to avoid Iran

Taiwan's China Airlines said it would not fly over Iran or Iraq

Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd said it was adjusting flight paths

Dubai-based Emirates Airline and flyduabi each canceled a return flight to Baghdad

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd and Thai Airways avoiding Iranian and Iraqi airspace

Carriers are increasingly taking steps to limit threats to their planes after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down in 2014 by a missile over Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.

