Nirav Modi case: Here's timeline of events

Image Source : FILE Nirav Modi

The UK High Court will pronounce its verdict on Nirav Modi’s bail plea, on Wednesday. The High Court, on Tuesday, heard fugitive diamond merchant Modi’s appeal against a lower court’s order to deny him bail.

Nirav Modi is fighting his extradition from Britain to India in the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

Justice Ingrid Simler at the Royal Courts of Justice in London concluded the hearing and said as the matter of "some importance", she would take some time to consider it and hand down her ruling on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Nirav Modi case: A timeline of events