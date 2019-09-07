UP minister breaks down as speaks about ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 | Video

Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Mohsin Raza

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Mohsin Raza on Saturday broke down while speaking on Chandrayaan 2 moon mission. He stated that the whole nation was feeling bad for the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after Vikram lander lost communication with the ground stations.

Raza is Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Hajj of the UP previously been the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Information Technology and Electronics. He is the lone Muslim in the ministry of Yogi Adityanath government.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Mohsin Raza gets emotional while talking about #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/8jalouehKi — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

While speaking to ANI, Raza broke down and said, "Last night, the whole nation was awake along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and eagerly awaiting the successful landing of Chandrayaan-2. It was a very sad moment when the communication (with Vikram lander) suddenly got lost as our scientists had worked day and night for this mission."

"I would like to congratulate the ISRO scientists for bringing us closer to the moon and in turn laying a strong foundation for future missions. In future, Chandrayaan will be landing on the moon," he added.

Raza also praised the Prime Minister for hugging ISRO Chairman K Sivan and his words of appreciation to the scientists at ISRO headquarters.

"I have no words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the way he appreciated and consoled the scientists at such an emotional moment. Only a Prime Minister who has a large heart can do such a thing." Raza said.

