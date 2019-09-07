Saturday, September 07, 2019
     
'Voted for the right candidate': Twitter reacts to PM Modi's emotional moment with ISRO chief

PM Modi, who flew to Bengaluru on Friday night to watch the planned touch down of the Vikram lander, hugged ISRO chief K. Sivan as he broke down and patted him on the back after a speech at the space agency headquarters.

New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2019 14:24 IST
Chandrayaan 2 may not have gone as planned, or as Indians expected it to be, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of hugging and consoling an emotional ISRO chief is being fondly shared by the Internet.

 

PM Modi, who flew to Bengaluru on Friday night to watch the planned touch down of the Vikram lander, hugged ISRO chief K. Sivan as he broke down and patted him on the back after a speech at the space agency headquarters.

PM Modi's gesture has been widely praised on social media, with many holding the moment as an example of humility and outstanding leadership.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said PM Modi's hug demonstrated "leadership and calmness in crisis".

A Twitter user said, "My PM is human" 

One called the gesture "heart-wrenching"

Another said, Leadership they don’t teach you at Harvard Business School.

A Twitter user called Modi not just a PM but the CEO of India.

A user, Tahir Ashraf called PM modi a true leader for uplifting his team through unstinted support and warmth.

One said that she "voted for the right candidate"

PM Modi's gesture was also appriciated by leaders like Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who referred the hug as "the moment when a nation stands tall".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on the backdrop of Chandrayaan-2’s lander ‘Vikram’ losing contact with ground stations.

Soon after all ground communication was lost with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander, PM Modi said the nation is proud of the scientists who have given their best.

While the mission has been mostly successful, Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander lost communication with ground stations during its final descent. Vikram's descent was planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km.

In a tweet, Isro said, "Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the nation from Isro Control Centre today (September 07, 2019) at 0800 hrs IST."

Minutes after ISRO Chairman K Sivan briefed the prime minister on the status of Vikram lander, Modi was seen consoling the ISRO scientists. He expressed solidarity with ISRO scientists after Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module lost communication with the ground station during the powered descent.

The mission started from July 22 with the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft achieved one milestone after another in a phased manner.

