'Voted for the right candidate': Twitter reacts to PM Modi's emotional moment with ISRO chief

Chandrayaan 2 may not have gone as planned, or as Indians expected it to be, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of hugging and consoling an emotional ISRO chief is being fondly shared by the Internet.

PM Modi, who flew to Bengaluru on Friday night to watch the planned touch down of the Vikram lander, hugged ISRO chief K. Sivan as he broke down and patted him on the back after a speech at the space agency headquarters.

PM Modi's gesture has been widely praised on social media, with many holding the moment as an example of humility and outstanding leadership.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said PM Modi's hug demonstrated "leadership and calmness in crisis".

This is India. It doesn’t have 1.33 billion population rather 1.33 bn brains. And this one is a unique country.

Honorable PM Modi is the CEO of this enterprise called India. He hugged and consoled ISRO Chief K Sivan after he broke down. #Chandrayaan2pic.twitter.com/IAsMiCfdVu — abhishek (@abhishek_tri) September 7, 2019

A Twitter user said, "My PM is human"

My PM is human.. which is beyond everything.. this is why he is different from others...and this why we chose you sir🙏 @narendramodi https://t.co/T2mOxZ9cX5 — Sowmya (@SowmyaHullur) September 7, 2019

One called the gesture "heart-wrenching"

This is just heart-wrenching. I think the ISRO chairman, K. Sivan was close to tears after briefing Modi. Tense atmosphere in ISTRAC #Chandrayaan2Live — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) September 6, 2019

Another said, Leadership they don’t teach you at Harvard Business School.

Leadership they don’t teach you at Harvard Business School.



Proud of PM Modi, Mr Sivan and his ISRO team

#Chandrayan2 #Chandrayan2landing pic.twitter.com/OnpG9HwaVx — Skipper 🇮🇳 (@SeaSkipper) September 7, 2019

A Twitter user called Modi not just a PM but the CEO of India.

Not just a PM, He's the CEO of India!🇮🇳



Being with his men in victory & setbacks is the biggest quality of a leader. We're all sad for this setback bt @narendramodi didn't stop at expressing this on phone. He went & consoled an emotional @isro chief like a father🙏#Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/LFi7OBn1Wi — L̶o̶n̶e̶ Crusader 2.0 🇮🇳 (@seriousfunnyguy) September 7, 2019

A user, Tahir Ashraf called PM modi a true leader for uplifting his team through unstinted support and warmth.

Uplifting his team through unstinted support and warmth is what everyone wishes in a true leader.#Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/FXoUBd41kn — Tahir Ashraf (@Tahir_A) September 7, 2019

One said that she "voted for the right candidate"

I voted for the right candidate for my Motherland! #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/ACxe6oc5cL — Piyu Nair 👩‍⚕️ 🇮🇳 (@Piyu_Nair) September 7, 2019

PM Modi's gesture was also appriciated by leaders like Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya who referred the hug as "the moment when a nation stands tall".

"This is the moment when a nation stands tall, India is with you"- PM @narendramodi ji said to boost the morale of the @isro scientists. pic.twitter.com/s1Ob2n1Fcr — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 7, 2019

A leader who inspires faith, hope and optimism!

PM @narendramodi gives an emotional hug to @isro Chairman K. Sivan and reaffirms his faith in scientists and engineers of #ISRO and #Chandrayan2 team.

Proud of our scientists!

Proud of our Prime Minister!! pic.twitter.com/27bzzrD2zm — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 7, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on the backdrop of Chandrayaan-2’s lander ‘Vikram’ losing contact with ground stations.

Soon after all ground communication was lost with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander, PM Modi said the nation is proud of the scientists who have given their best.

While the mission has been mostly successful, Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander lost communication with ground stations during its final descent. Vikram's descent was planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km.

In a tweet, Isro said, "Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the nation from Isro Control Centre today (September 07, 2019) at 0800 hrs IST."

Minutes after ISRO Chairman K Sivan briefed the prime minister on the status of Vikram lander, Modi was seen consoling the ISRO scientists. He expressed solidarity with ISRO scientists after Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module lost communication with the ground station during the powered descent.

The mission started from July 22 with the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft achieved one milestone after another in a phased manner.