'Chandrayaan cost more than your economy': Twitterati slam Pak for trolling mission; See tweets

Twitterati on Saturday came hard on trolls coming from Pakistan after communication with the Vikram lander was lost while it was descending to the moon's South Pole.

Announcing loss of the communication link, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said that the performance of the lander was as per the plan till it was at an altitude of 2.1 km from the moon surface. The communication link got snapped after that.

Reacting to the trolls, Tweeple slammed Pakistani handles for short-sightedness and unable to understand the significance of this mission for the sub-continent.

"What Pakistan fails to understand, cost of Chandrayaan is higher than its economy, Bharat can launch another 100 Chandrayaan's and still survive, unlike rogue state," tweeted one user.

"What Pakistan fails to understand, cost of Chandrayaan is higher than its economy, Bharat can launch another 100 Chandrayaan's and still survive, unlike rogue state," tweeted one user.

"India didn't fail... We just lost contact with the moon lander #Chandrayaan2," posted another.

India didn't fail..

We just lost contact with the moon lander #Chandrayaan2



Failure shows dt we r trying

We r proud of our @isro 😊

Don't be disheartened guys



Those who r trending #IndiaFailed ...bade bade desho me choti choti batein hoti rehti he

Tmhare samajh se upar he — Chunky (@flufy_brown_grl) September 7, 2019

The lander successfully completed its rough braking phase with its descent speed going down well. On the screen it was seen that Vikram slightly changed from its planned path and then the link got snapped.

"NASA has failed too, but failure is a path towards success. #Indiafailed to be prepare for success. Let's not judge #ISRO with just one defeat," said one user.

NASA has failed too, But failure is a path towards success. #Indiafailed to be prepare for success.



"NASA has failed too, but failure is a path towards success. #Indiafailed to be prepare for success. Let's not judge #ISRO with just one defeat," said one user.

"Dear Pakistanis, This Is Not Our Failure. The first success we had was that we tried to enter a place where no one could enter We have not lost that victory throughout That victory is a little far from us Think of your situation before criticizing others," wrote another.

"Dear Pakistanis, This Is Not Our Failure. The first success we had was that we tried to enter a place where no one could enter We have not lost that victory throughout That victory is a little far from us Think of your situation before criticizing others," wrote another.

Meanwhile, the 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon. Its mission life is one year.

"For starters, India hasn't failed. We have reached Mars. We almost reached an unexplored location on the moon. We are progressing amazingly well in space research," said a Twitter user.

"For starters, India hasn't failed. We have reached Mars. We almost reached an unexplored location on the moon. We are progressing amazingly well in space research," said a Twitter user.

One user wrote: "At least people are taught to pursue science instead of being encouraged to become suicide bombers."

#IndiaFailed says Pakistanis while their space programme looks like this.

One user wrote: "At least people are taught to pursue science instead of being encouraged to become suicide bombers."

Another said, Those who have never tried anything in their entire life are trending.

Another said, Those who have never tried anything in their entire life are trending.

Officials at the space agency's telemetry, tracking and command network (Istrac) were checking out the problem and the data was being analysed.

