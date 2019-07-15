Monday, July 15, 2019
     
Delhi: Massive fire erupts at factory in Keshav Puram, 25 fire tenders on spot

A factory in Delhi's Keshav Puram engulfed in flames early on Monday. At least 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after a call notifying the incident was made. As of now, any reports of injuries or casualties are not available.

New Delhi Updated on: July 15, 2019 10:12 IST
A massive fire has erupted at a factory in Keshav Puram area of Delhi. Nearly 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call regarding the fire incident was made. 

The incident was reported from Lawrence Road of the area. 

Any injuries or casualties into the incident were yet not reported. 

The cause of the fire was yet not ascertained. 

More details are awaited. 

