Delhi: Massive fire erupts at factory in Keshav Puram, 25 fire tenders on spot

Image Source : INDIA TV Massive fire breaks out in Keshav Puram area of Delhi

A massive fire has erupted at a factory in Keshav Puram area of Delhi. Nearly 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call regarding the fire incident was made.

The incident was reported from Lawrence Road of the area.

Any injuries or casualties into the incident were yet not reported.

The cause of the fire was yet not ascertained.

More details are awaited.

Also Read | Delhi: 3 dead as massive fire erupts at rubber factory in Shahdara

Also Read | Delhi: Fire breaks out at Employees' State Insurance Model Hospital; 6 patients rescued

Video: Delhi: 3 dead in massive fire at rubber factory in Shahdara's Jhilmil Industrial Area