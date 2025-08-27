Virar building collapse: Toddler celebrating first birthday loses life with mother Virar building collapse: The deceased have been identified as Utkarsha Jovil and her mother Aarohi Omkar Jovil. Omkar Jovil, Utkarsha's father and Aarohi's husband, is still missing. Notably, the family was celebrating Utkarsha's first birthday when the tragedy struck.

In an unfortunate incident, a toddler and her 24-year-old mother lost their lives after a portion of a 13-year-old 'illegal' bridge collapsed in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday morning. The incident, which took place after the rear portion of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment in Virar collapsed, left several others injured, who have been admitted to the hospitals.

The deceased have been identified as Utkarsha Jovil and her mother Aarohi Omkar Jovil. Omkar Jovil, Utkarsha's father and Aarohi's husband, is still missing. Notably, the family was celebrating Utkarsha's first birthday when the tragedy struck.

Rescue operation continues in Virar

At present, the local administration, firefighters and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are deployed at the spot for the rescue operation.

"Unfortunately, we have lost Aarohi Omkar Jovil, aged 24, and Utkarsha Jovil, aged 1. Both were found unresponsive under the rubble and declared dead upon arrival at hospital," news agency PTI quoted Vivekanand Kadam, District Disaster Management Officer of Palghar, as saying.

"Our priority is to ensure that no one remains trapped under the debris. We are continuing search operations using advanced equipment and trained rescue personnel."

Heavy rains in Mumbai, nearby areas

Like many parts of the country, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas were also battered by heavy rains, causing traffic disruption and affecting railway services. Though the situation has improved, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that light moderate rainfall will likely continue in Maharashtra, especially the central part of the state and the Marathwada region.

"Thunderstorms accompained with lightning and wind speed reaching to 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Marathwada. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of north Konkan and isolated places in the district of South konkan and Goa," it said in a statement.