Indian Army rescues 22 CRPF personnel, 3 civilians from flooded Punjab village | Watch

Pathankot:

Amid the ongoing monsoon fury in the state, the Indian Army on Wednesday rescued 22 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and three civilians stranded near the Madhopur Headworks, which is 14 km from Pathankot in Punjab.

The CRPF personnel and the civilians were stranded near the Madhopur Headworks since Tuesday, but were safely evacuated by the Indian Army after it launched a rescue operation at 6 am on Wednesday.

Notably, the building on which the CRPF personnel and the civilians were stranded immediately collapsed after the rescue operation. However, the synergy between the Indian Army and the local authorities averted a potential tragedy.

"This successful operation once again reflects the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and its ability to respond promptly in crisis situations," said the Army in a statement.

Watch the complete video of Indian Army's daring rescue operation here:

Punjab hit by heavy rains

Like most parts of north India, Punjab has also been hit by heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rains in parts of the state on Wednesday. The water levels in Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have increased following heavy rains in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Water has also been released from Pong, Bhakra and Ranjit Sagar dams, worsening the situation in several districts of Punjab. To monitor the situation, the state government has established a central flood control room at the Circuit House in Jalandhar. Besides, several state ministers, including Lal Chand Kataruchak, Barinder Kumar Goyal, are visiting floor-hit areas to take stock of the situation.

Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said the state government has issued directions to district administrations and concerned departments' officials to maintain round-the-clock presence at the ground level for rescue and relief operations. All leaves for officers and staff has been cancelled, he said.