Weather Updates: Orange alert issued for Jammu, rains predicted in Delhi-NCR | Check forecast

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rains will continue in most of north and northwest India on Wednesday. The Jammu region remains one of the worst-hit places in north India, and the weather department has issued an orange alert for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, as many as 30 people also lost their lives after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The heavy rains have also damaged over two dozen houses and bridges, affecting traffic movement and forcing authorities to cancel 18 trains to and from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu railway stations. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called the situation 'quite serious', but noted that the government is monitoring the situation.

Moderate rains in Punjab

The IMD has also predicted moderate rains in some districts of Punjab on Wednesday. Punjab was also hit by incessant rains in the last two days, forcing officials to release surplus water from the Pong and Bhakra dams. This led to flooding in the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, and seasonal rivulets.

Kapurthala and Ferozepur remain the worst-hit districts in Punjab. Ferozepur has received 45 mm of rain in the last two days, forcing authorities to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

Monsoon fury continues in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh has also been battered by the monsoon, with the state reporting 12 flash floods, two major landslides and one cloudburst since Monday evening. Out of these 12 flash floods, nine were reported in the Lahaul and Spiti district, two in Kullu and one in Kangra. However, no loss of life was reported in these incidents.

For Wednesday, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Bilaaspur, Chamba, Hamirpurr, Kullu, Mandi, and Solan.

Rain likely to continue in Delhi-NCR

The rainfall will likely continue in the Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, as per the weather department. Like the rest of north India, heavy rains have also battered the capital, causing heavy traffic congestion and waterlogging in many areas and disrupting normal life. August has emerged as the wettest month of the year so far in Delhi, with rainfall around 60 per cent above the normal.

