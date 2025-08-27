Three killed, 9 injured after four-storey building collapses in Virar near Mumbai; rescue operation underway So far, 11 people have been pulled out from under the debris and have been admitted to different hospitals in Virar and Nala Sopara.

At least three people were killed and nine were injured after a section of a four-storey building in Virar East in Palghar district, adjacent to Mumbai, collapsed during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. As per the officials, about 8 to 10 people are still trapped, and the rescue operation is still going on.

As the residents are trapped, rescue work is underway with the help of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Fire Department and two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

This accident happened at 11:30 last night. This building is ten years old, and the Municipal Corporation had declared it extremely dangerous.

According to the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO)-cum-District Palghar, the rear part of the four-storey building of Ramabai Apartment, located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai taluka, has collapsed on the chawl below the building.

