Mohan Yadav thanks PM Modi for approving 'PM MITRA Park' in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday (April 23) expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the 'PM MITRA Park' in the state. CM Yadav said that the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in MP will transform India’s textile sector originating from Madhya Pradesh and empower lakhs with new job opportunities.

Mohan Yadav posted on X and said, "Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri. @narendramodi ji for approving the Rs. 2100 Cr PM MITRA Park in Madhya Pradesh. This visionary project will transform India’s textile sector originating from Madhya Pradesh and empower lakhs with new job opportunities."

Rs 2,100 cr development plan for PM MITRA Park approved in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Textiles posted on social media and said, "Rs 2100 crore development plan for PM MITRA Park in Madhya Pradesh approved. Applications for allotment of land in the park to be invited shortly. The 2100-acre state-of-the-art integrated textile Park is to be the first of its kind in India."

It added, "20 MLD ZLD, Solar Power Plant, Plug and Play units (BTS), worker accommodation approved as part of the plan. Construction to be completed in 14 months. Rs. 10,000 cr investment interest already received so far."

What is the 'PM MITRA' scheme?

The PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme aims to establish an integrated, large-scale, and modern textile industrial infrastructure, creating a complete textile value chain from fibre to finished product and boosting India's global textile competitiveness.

The PM MITRA Parks would help create world-class industrial infrastructure that would attract large-scale investment, including foreign direct investment (FDI), and encourage innovation and job creation within the textile sector. They signal a major step forward in realising the government's vision of making India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports.

It is expected that these parks will enhance the competitiveness of the textiles industry by helping it achieve economies of scale as well as attract global players to manufacture in India.