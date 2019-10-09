Vastu Tips: Windows in the Basement should always be in East direction. Know why

According to Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash has already enlightened you about the direction in which you should build a basement. Today, he will throw light on what other things should be kept in mind while constructing the basement. By the way, it is considered inauspicious to build a basement in the house, but if you are getting it built, then take care of some important things in order to remove the vastu dosh.

First of all, the basement should never be used for residency because doing so may result in adverse effects on your health. In addition, the roof of the basement should be made 9 to 10 feet high so that the basement is not completely under the ground and windows should be made upwards in the east direction, so that the light and airflow can be maintained. It is good to get pink or green color inside the basement, while black and red color should not be done at all.

