Vastu Tips: This Navratri paint the temple of Goddess in red or yellow, here’s why

Vastu Shastra is an art in which your home and various other places should be designed. If followed with the correct rules and regulations, the directions, colours or method stated can bring good luck and fortune. Yesterday, Acharya Indu Prakash threw light on how the symbols of Om and Swastik hold a special significance in keeping the negative energies away. Well now, we will talk about the colours in which the temple of Goddess Devi should be painted

Acharya states that the best colours for the temple that can be used are red and yellow. Not only this, you can even think of painting the temple light pink, orange or Sindhuri. Guiding us to the way the color should be painted, he states that if you are planning to get it done in red or yellow, then it should be done in a single colour. Considering the rules of Vastu Shastra, a mixture of various colors in the temple is not considered good.

In Vastu Shastra, the first colour about which we will talk about is yellow. A positive colour in its approach, yellow is considered for transmitting out good energies. Using this can help in ending the negativity in your home because it is tied with spirituality and Karuna. Hence using this colour in your temple during Navratri can help in keeping your mind cool.

