Vastu Tips: Basement should be built in east or north direction of the house. Here’s why

Vastu Tips: Basement should be built in east or north direction of the house

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to enlighten you about the benefits and suitable directions of building the basement in the house. Nowadays, due to lack of space, most people have started building basements in their homes, but according to Vastu Shastra, it is not considered good to have basements built in the house.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, having a basement in the house has a negative effect because the basement is under the ground, due to which sunlight and fresh air cannot reach there. This results in lack of positivity. However, if it is very important for you to build a basement at home, then pay attention to a few things.

It is better to have the basement constructed in only one part of the house than to build a basement in the entire part of the house. It is auspicious to construct the basement in the east or north direction of the land on which your house stands. Also, make sure that that door of the basement is in such a way that it is open towards east or north direction.

Also read:

Vastu tips: Importance of the using aasan while doing puja

Vastu tips: Importance of the colour red during Navratri...

Vastu Tips: This Navratri paint the temple of Goddess in red or yellow, here’s why