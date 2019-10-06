Vastu tips: Importance of the colour red during Navratri...

The 9 festive days of Navratri are almost about to end and we are here with another Vastu tip for you. In our last segment, we talked about the importance of yellow colour in Indian households according to Vastu Shastra. Today we will talk about the colour red, its importance and significance, especially in Navratri.

Crimson is a very important colour in Indian mythology with its association related to power and energy. Every day in Navratri, a different goddess is worshipped with each been assigned a different colour. It exudes happiness, passion, love, and appreciation. The clothes offered to the goddess are red in colour- the red saree, chunari or even items used for puja are red- be it roli, sindur or kalawa.

The satwik symbol made on both sides of the temple is also made in red colour to wake the positive energy in the house. It also signifies the 9 forms of Ma Durga during Navratri.