Stair Climbing vs Walking: Which exercise is better for weight loss?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Stair Climbing vs Walking: Which exercise is better?

We're all aware that taking regular breaks to focus on your body and health is not a simple task. That is why we want to make the most of our fitness time by focusing on the most effective workouts. So, if your everyday workout consists of brisk walking, why not spend that time climbing stairs? Walking is beneficial to your health, but stair climbing provides more advantages in the same amount of time. Here are some reasons why you should consider switching:

1. Increased Calorie Burn

The manner in which the body moves distinguishes exercises such as walking (or running) from stair climbing. While you run or walk, your body moves horizontally rather than vertically, as it does while climbing stairs. Vertical motion requires your muscles to defy gravity, balance, and stabilize. This requires more effort than walking down a straight road. More work equals more calories expended. 15 minutes of stair climbing = 45 minutes of brisk walking.

2. Additional Muscle Groups Activated

Stair climbing works not only your calves, hamstrings, and gluteus maximus but also your core and lower back muscles. Furthermore, pumping your arms while climbing works your upper body as well. As a result, unlike walking, stair climbing can provide a full-body workout. That is why it is an excellent workout for weightlifting enthusiasts who want to focus on their lower body.

3. Higher Convenience

When you walk or run, you must either go outside, to the gym, or purchase your treadmill. Stair climbing requires only an ordinary staircase. Furthermore, you do not require any extra gear or equipment other than a good pair of shoes. This makes it far more accessible and convenient, regardless of weather conditions.

4. Interval Training Advantages

Interval training has recently gained popularity in the fitness industry, and for good cause. These workouts allow you to attain your fitness goals in less time than continuous training. Stair climbing is naturally intended as an interval training exercise. Walking uphill and walking downhill have different intensities. Climbing works your muscles and raises your heart rate. When you climb down, the intensity decreases and your body recovers. If you want to boost the effort, jog up some flights or do squats or jumping jacks in between levels.

5. How to Reduce the Impact

Stair climbing is a low-impact activity compared to running, but it can still be hard on your joints. You can lessen the impact by selecting shoes with enough ankle and heel support. Also, take 10 minutes to slowly climb and descend stairs before increasing your pace. Bring your feet down softly instead of pounding them to decrease the impact on your joints. If you still believe that stair climbing is too high-impact, you can acquire an elliptical trainer. An elliptical trainer mimics the body's actions during stair climbing while keeping your feet in contact, reducing joint stress.

Tips to remember:

While stair climbing offers incredible health benefits, there are particular instances when you should avoid it.

If you are over 70 or have joint and knee problems.

If you're pregnant and nearing labor.

If you recently had an angioplasty or have a heart issue.

If you're healing from a lower-body injury.

ALSO READ: Plastic vs Bamboo: Which toothbrush is better for cleaning teeth?