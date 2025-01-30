Navjot Singh Sidhu loses '33 kg in 5 months', reveals weight loss secrets | See transformation pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Navjot Singh Sidhu loses '33 kg in 5 months'

Former cricketer and leader Navjot Singh Sidhu recently revealed his tremendous weight loss journey through his social media post. Losing 33 kg at the age of 61 is not an easy task, but Sidhu did it. Talking about his fitness journey, he said that all this was possible due to his strong willpower, disciplined lifestyle, and right fitness approach.

Sharing the pictures of his transformation, Sidhu said that pranayama, weight training, and long walks were the biggest secrets of his weight loss. He made some major changes in his daily routine, which gave him this great result. In the caption, he wrote, “Before and after... I have lost 33 kilograms in less than five months since August... it was all about willpower, determination, process, and a disciplined diet facilitated by pranayama, weight training, and long walks. Impossible is nothing, guys.”

These three things were mainly included in his weight loss journey:

Weight training: He adopted weight training to strengthen muscles along with losing weight.

Long walk: Walking long distances regularly was an important part of his daily routine.

Disciplined diet: He achieved his weight loss goal by following a proper and balanced diet.

But the most effective thing was pranayama. Sidhu specifically said that he included pranayama in his daily routine, which benefited him tremendously.

Role of Pranayama in Weight Loss

Pranayama not only gives mental peace but also proves helpful in weight loss. According to fitness experts, pranayama done correctly speeds up metabolism and improves oxygen supply in the body, thereby accelerating the fat-burning process. Sidhu especially described Kapalabhati Pranayama as an important part of his weight loss journey.

How does Kapalabhati Pranayama work?

According to yoga experts, Kapalabhati is a rapid breathing exercise that helps detoxify the body and keep the digestive system active. It helps in weight loss because:

It speeds up metabolism, which burns calories faster.

Strengthens the digestive system and relieves problems like bloating.

Prevents emotional eating by reducing stress, which controls unhealthy eating habits.

