Shehnaaz Gill spills her diet secrets, daily meal plan; know what she eats from breakfast to dinner

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shehnaaz Gill spills her diet secrets, daily meal plan

Actor Shehnaaz Gill's weight loss journey is inspiring a lot of fitness freaks, as she lost 12 kg and dropped to 55 kg in less than six months. The actor, who rose to fame after appearing on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, revealed her nutrition secrets in an interview with Times Foodie. Her daily food plan exemplifies the importance of good eating. Shehnaaz's diet focuses on balance, portion control, and mindful eating. The key takeaways from her diet plan are mentioned below:

Breakfast

Shehnaaz begins her day with a protein-rich breakfast, which includes cereal and veggie-loaded poha. She explained, “My poha recipe is slightly different as I add more vegetables than poha. Along with poha, I eat granola and curd.”

Lunch

Shehnaaz recommends a balanced meal with a variety of protein, fiber, and healthy carbs for a super wonderful and healthy lunch.'. Dal, a protein- and fiber-rich grain, is her go-to meal. She also adds veggies and nutritious grains to her meals. She eats roti with 'desi ghee,' dal, sabzi, and sprouts salad for lunch.

Snacks

Shehnaaz eats healthful foods such as makhanas to satisfy her desires and maintain her energy levels. She says she takes them with her on shoots or when she travels.

Dinner

Her dinner is balanced with protein, vegetables, and healthy carbs. Shehnaaz eats khichdi with curd and a bottle gourd soup for dinner.

Shehnaaz Gill's weight loss journey

In an interview with ETimes in 2020, Shehnaaz revealed that when the COVID-19 lockdown brought her career and life to a halt, she chose to make the most of her time by losing weight, recalling how people mocked her weight while she was in the Bigg Boss house.

Shehnaaz told that all she did to reduce weight was cut back on certain meals and portion control, with no workouts or exercise, she managed to lose 55 kg from 67 kg in six months. Shehnaaz also stated that she eliminated non-vegetarian foods, chocolate, and ice cream from her diet.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone spills her skincare secrets at Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary fashion show in GRWM video