Deepika Padukone spills her skincare secrets at Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary fashion show in GRWM video

Deepika Padukone made headlines for her stunning performance at Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary event. Making her first public appearance after becoming a mother, she was the ideal model for the renowned designer. Deepika controlled the runway with grace, dressed in a white costume embellished with many gems, cementing her status as a fashion icon.

Deepika Padukone's GRWM video for Sabyasachi fashion show

The 39-year-old actor recently surprised her admirers by posting a "Get Ready With Me" video on Instagram. In the video, she shared a sneak glimpse of her preparations for the renowned Sabyasachi event. She captioned the video, "Congratulations, my dear dear friend #25yearsOfSabyasachi.”

In the video, Deepika said, "I am getting ready for 25 years of Sabyasachi, and I'm going to take you through a little bit of my skin prep, going into hair and makeup, going into the wardrobe, and then the show itself."

Deepika Padukone shares her skincare secrets

Deepika discusses her skincare routine, revealing how she prepares her skin. She begins by applying a cleanser to her eyes and face, emphasizing, "Never ignore your neck." She goes on to add, "The whole look today is just beautiful, dewy, glowy, hydrated skin." She then applies moisturizer on her face, rubbing it gently in. Deepika finishes her beauty routine with a serum, followed by a lip mask for additional hydration.

About Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi fashion show look

Deepika opened the show with a monochromatic white costume of a fitted trouser, shirt, and trench coat. The style was elevated with stacked necklaces, including a ruby-and-diamond choker and a cross-pendant, as well as a stack of similar bracelets worn over black leather gloves. She finished off the dramatic look with a headband, dark gothic makeup, and black-rimmed transparent spectacles.

