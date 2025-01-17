Follow Madhuri Dixit's skincare routine to achieve healthy, glowing skin in your 50s

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Madhuri Dixit's skincare routine for healthy skin

Madhuri Dixit's beauty has been adored for generations. If you've ever found yourself looking for her skincare recommendations, you're not alone. But don't worry; the star revealed the secret to her healthy, shiny, bright, moist skin in one of her YouTube videos.

Madhuri highlighted her morning and evening routines and skincare recommendations in the video. Before detailing the methods she takes to attain that healthy glow, Madhuri emphasized that, while a perfect regimen is crucial, one of the most important aspects to maintaining bright and healthy skin is eating well and drinking plenty of water.

“All of this contributes to having healthy skin, along with how you wash and what you put on it...Drink lots of water to moisturise your skin and body,” she added.

Madhuri Dixit's Day Skincare Routine

Madhuri's daily process begins with a nice cleanser, followed by a good toner. The star believes rose water is the greatest toner for her skin. “I love rose water. Just make sure you get a good quality one,” she said. She follows the first two stages with vitamin C, then applies moisturiser and sunblock/sunscreen. “If you have oily skin, you can go with a water-based moisturiser, and if you have dry skin, you can go with a thicker, creamy moisturiser,” she said.

Madhuri Dixit's Night Skincare Routine

Madhuri emphasised the need to remove makeup before the end of the day, saying, "A lot of us have started using makeup in our daily lives, whether we are working or going out. So, you must clear your face of all makeup." She suggested massaging the face with a cleaning balm and removing all makeup with water.

Alternatively, the actor removes makeup with micellar water and moist wipes. "I pour the micellar water on the makeup wipes, and I make sure that my face is cleansed of all the makeup," she told me. She then uses a mild cleanser to remove any lingering debris or makeup from her skin. She follows up the cleanser with a toner and vitamin C serum. "I apply the serum twice daily, but you can skip it," she stated.

Following the serum, Madhuri applies a moisturizer and under-eye cream to assist the under-eye area in resting and recuperating at night. She finishes the nighttime regimen with lip balm.

