Jennifer Lopez slays with toned body at 55: Know about her diet secrets, calorie intake and more

Jennifer Lopez, a 55-year-old singer-actress, has one of the most toned bodies in Hollywood, and she certainly works hard for it. It should come as no surprise that Jenny from the Block loves working out to tone her abs; we've all seen that six-pack. But do you know that in order to keep her weight stable, she also adheres to a strict diet? Here's all about her diet secrets, calorie intake, and more to acquire a toned body.

Jennifer is a staunch believer that a nutritious diet is responsible for her youthful appearance. “You got to work out; you got to watch what you eat. It’s a job; you’ve got to buckle down,” told Us Weekly. Meanwhile, in an interview with Hello! in 2021, the singer said, “What you eat doesn't just affect your body; it can also affect the way your skin looks."

Jennifer Lopez's low-calorie breakfast

In a 2019 interview with US Weekly, Jennifer revealed her specific diet that keeps her small, as well as what she avoids (caffeine and alcohol) to keep her lean and healthy figure. Her breakfast is a 90-calorie chocolate Body Lab shake served with 'quinoa milk or water.'.

Jennifer Lopez avoids caffeine and drinks an 'occasional cocktail.'

Jennifer admitted that she has "not had caffeine in years" and that she drinks coffee, but it's decaf. Previously abstaining from alcohol, Jennifer admitted in a 2023 Instagram post that she now enjoys the "occasional cocktail." “I do drink responsibly. I drink to be social and to have a nice time and just relax and let loose a bit, but always responsibly," she remarked.

What does Jennifer Lopez eat for lunch and dinner?

She usually eats salmon for lunch along with a salad full of vegetables, such as broccoli, bell peppers, and zucchini, with a vinaigrette drizzle on top. For dinner, she typically eats quinoa and a protein. It reminds me of the rice and beans I grew up on, she remarked. I also enjoy chicken and pork, particularly Puerto Rican style! Around 6:30 p.m., I try to have dinner with the kids.

