After losing 20 kg, fitness influencer shares simple 7-day meal plan for weight loss

New Delhi:

Diet tends to do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to weight loss. Not in a dramatic way. Just consistently, day after day. What you eat shapes your calorie intake, your energy, even how your body responds over time.

That is why real examples often help more than theory. Fitness influencer Kopal Agarwal, who lost 20 kg, recently shared a simple 7-day meal plan using everyday foods on Instagram. Nothing complicated. Just structure, balance, and sticking to it.

7-day weight loss meal plan

Day 1

Breakfast: Vegetable poha, 1 boiled egg optional or a bowl of curd

Mid snack: 1 fruit such as apple or pear and 1 walnut

Lunch: 2 phulka, lauki sabzi, moong dal and cucumber salad

Evening snack: Roasted chana and herbal tea

Dinner: Vegetable dalia and a bowl of curd

Day 2

Breakfast: 2 besan chilla with mint chutney

Mid snack: 1 banana and 5 roasted almonds

Lunch: 1 bowl vegetable pulao, brown rice if possible, with cucumber raita

Evening snack: Makhana roasted with turmeric and pepper

Dinner: Palak soup, 1 multigrain roti and sautéed vegetables

Day 3

Breakfast: Oats porridge with grated apple and crushed nuts

Mid snack: Coconut water and 1 date

Lunch: 2 jowar rotis, mixed vegetables and moong dal

Evening snack: Buttermilk and 2 khakhras

Dinner: Stuffed lauki or tori rolls with paneer and salad

Day 4

Breakfast: Vegetable upma with green chutney

Mid snack: 1 orange and 2 almonds

Lunch: Quinoa khichdi and beetroot salad

Evening snack: Sprout chaat with lemon and chaat masala

Dinner: Clear vegetable soup, 1 roti and a bowl of dal

Day 5

Breakfast: 2 moong dal chilla with mint chutney

Mid snack: 1 apple with 1 teaspoon peanut butter

Lunch: 1 roti, bhindi sabzi, curd and salad

Evening snack: Roasted makhana and green tea

Dinner: Mixed vegetable oats cheela with tomato chutney

Day 6

Breakfast: 2 rava idlis with coconut chutney

Mid snack: Guava slices with black salt

Lunch: Brown rice, rajma made with less oil and onion cucumber salad

Evening snack: Fruit smoothie with oat milk, banana and flax seeds

Dinner: 1 millet roti, bottle gourd sabzi and moong dal

Day 7

Breakfast: Homemade vegetable sandwich with brown bread, cucumber, tomato and beet, with herbal tea

Mid snack: Buttermilk and 2 dates

Lunch: 1 roti, methi aloo, chana dal and salad

Evening snack: Fruit bowl with papaya and apple

Dinner: Zucchini soup, 1 roti and sautéed paneer grilled without oil

Why consistency matters more than restriction

The plan itself is simple. And that is the point.

Consistent eating habits tend to work better than extreme or short-term diets. Small, steady choices. Repeated daily. That is what usually brings results that last.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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