After losing 20 kg, fitness influencer shares simple 7-day meal plan for weight loss

Diet tends to do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to weight loss. Not in a dramatic way. Just consistently, day after day. What you eat shapes your calorie intake, your energy, even how your body responds over time.
That is why real examples often help more than theory. Fitness influencer Kopal Agarwal, who lost 20 kg, recently shared a simple 7-day meal plan using everyday foods on Instagram. Nothing complicated. Just structure, balance, and sticking to it.
7-day weight loss meal plan
Day 1
- Breakfast: Vegetable poha, 1 boiled egg optional or a bowl of curd
- Mid snack: 1 fruit such as apple or pear and 1 walnut
- Lunch: 2 phulka, lauki sabzi, moong dal and cucumber salad
- Evening snack: Roasted chana and herbal tea
- Dinner: Vegetable dalia and a bowl of curd
Day 2
- Breakfast: 2 besan chilla with mint chutney
- Mid snack: 1 banana and 5 roasted almonds
- Lunch: 1 bowl vegetable pulao, brown rice if possible, with cucumber raita
- Evening snack: Makhana roasted with turmeric and pepper
- Dinner: Palak soup, 1 multigrain roti and sautéed vegetables
Day 3
- Breakfast: Oats porridge with grated apple and crushed nuts
- Mid snack: Coconut water and 1 date
- Lunch: 2 jowar rotis, mixed vegetables and moong dal
- Evening snack: Buttermilk and 2 khakhras
- Dinner: Stuffed lauki or tori rolls with paneer and salad
Day 4
- Breakfast: Vegetable upma with green chutney
- Mid snack: 1 orange and 2 almonds
- Lunch: Quinoa khichdi and beetroot salad
- Evening snack: Sprout chaat with lemon and chaat masala
- Dinner: Clear vegetable soup, 1 roti and a bowl of dal
Day 5
- Breakfast: 2 moong dal chilla with mint chutney
- Mid snack: 1 apple with 1 teaspoon peanut butter
- Lunch: 1 roti, bhindi sabzi, curd and salad
- Evening snack: Roasted makhana and green tea
- Dinner: Mixed vegetable oats cheela with tomato chutney
Day 6
- Breakfast: 2 rava idlis with coconut chutney
- Mid snack: Guava slices with black salt
- Lunch: Brown rice, rajma made with less oil and onion cucumber salad
- Evening snack: Fruit smoothie with oat milk, banana and flax seeds
- Dinner: 1 millet roti, bottle gourd sabzi and moong dal
Day 7
- Breakfast: Homemade vegetable sandwich with brown bread, cucumber, tomato and beet, with herbal tea
- Mid snack: Buttermilk and 2 dates
- Lunch: 1 roti, methi aloo, chana dal and salad
- Evening snack: Fruit bowl with papaya and apple
- Dinner: Zucchini soup, 1 roti and sautéed paneer grilled without oil
Why consistency matters more than restriction
The plan itself is simple. And that is the point.
Consistent eating habits tend to work better than extreme or short-term diets. Small, steady choices. Repeated daily. That is what usually brings results that last.
Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.
ALSO READ: Weight loss without extreme dieting? Fitness expert shares 4-part system that actually works