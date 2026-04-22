Weight loss without extreme dieting? Fitness expert shares 4-part system that actually works

New Delhi:

Weight loss advice online can feel like a blur. Quick fixes, extreme plans, things that look good for a week and then fall apart. It’s everywhere. And honestly, most of it doesn’t last.

A fitness trainer known as Coach Kev shared a more grounded approach in an X post on April 20, 2026. Nothing fancy. Just a four-part system that fits into real life. The idea is simple. Make small changes that actually stick. Here’s how his plan works.

1. Nutrition: Fix what you already do

Coach Kev puts nutrition first. Not by overhauling your life, but by working with your existing routine.

“You’re not meal-prepping 21 meals on Sunday. You’re not eating 6 times a day. You eat the way you already eat: grab and go breakfast, take-out lunch, and eat an easy dinner at home,” he explained.

The focus is on making smarter choices within that pattern.

What this looks like:

Track calories and protein. Aim for 500 calories below maintenance and about 0.8g protein per lb of body weight

Build 5 to 10 go-to meals and rotate them

Pre-decide your usual restaurant or travel orders so you don’t make impulsive choices

2. Training: Keep it consistent, not extreme

Weight training, according to him, is non-negotiable. But that does not mean living in the gym.

“You don’t have to be in the gym 6 days a week, and nobody with a real job does that sustainably,” he noted.

Instead:

Train 3 to 4 times a week

Keep sessions around 45 to 60 minutes

Choose upper lower or full body splits depending on your schedule

Focus on progressive overload and try to beat last week’s numbers

3. Activity: Movement that adds up

Daily movement often gets ignored. But it matters more than most people think.

“The goal is to eat as much food as possible while losing roughly 1-3 pounds per week depending on your body weight. Increasing your activity levels helps make sure this is possible,” he said.

He added, “The difference between 2000 and 10000 steps for some people can be 400-500 calories a day. That’s an extra pound of fat loss a week through your movement.”

So the aim is simple:

10,000 plus steps a day

20 to 40 minutes of zone 2 cardio two to three times a week

Or 45 to 60 minutes of walking, however it fits into your day

4. Sleep: The part most people ignore

Sleep is often pushed aside. But it can quietly undo everything else.

“Under 6 hours and your hunger hormones spike, cravings destroy your week, and you will not out-diet a bad sleep stretch,” he warned.

His suggestions are straightforward:

Get 7 to 8 hours of sleep

Keep your room cool and dark

Avoid screens 30 minutes before bed

Don’t eat heavy meals within 2 hours of sleeping

How this system plays out over time

If followed consistently, the changes build slowly. Then they become visible.

Week 4: 2 to 4 kg down. Protein intake is on track. Sleep improves. Energy in the afternoon feels different. This is where many people quit because progress feels slow

2 to 4 kg down. Protein intake is on track. Sleep improves. Energy in the afternoon feels different. This is where many people quit because progress feels slow Month 3: 7 to 11 kg down. Clothes fit differently. Others start noticing. Even social meals stay on track. Food choices begin to feel automatic

7 to 11 kg down. Clothes fit differently. Others start noticing. Even social meals stay on track. Food choices begin to feel automatic Month 6: 14 to 23 kg down. Old photos feel distant. Travel no longer disrupts progress

14 to 23 kg down. Old photos feel distant. Travel no longer disrupts progress Month 12: You’re in maintenance. You’ve held your goal through the holidays. You don’t count calories obsessively anymore. Your defaults do the work

The long-term picture shifts too. Someone in their 40s who lifts regularly, eats enough protein, and sleeps well doesn’t age the same way as someone who doesn’t. Energy stays up. Movement stays easy. And excuses around age start to fade.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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