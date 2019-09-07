Image Source : TWITTER Eat Dal Chawal for dinner and still lose weight, here’s how

Dal Chawal- the staple food of every Indian family fir in well in the process of weight loss. Shocked? Well, while it is considered that rice contains carbohydrates and results in putting on the weight, it is scientifically proven that the combination of rice and dal (lentils) is the best combination to have in dinner in order to lose weight.

In fact celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar herself suggests that one should consume dal chawal for dinner. However, she also suggests that one should eat dinner before 8 pm or atleast two hours before going to bed. Diwekar also suggests that minimum 45 minutes of exercise is important every day to make sure what you eat to helping you in your weight loss journey.

Dal is packed with essential nutrients that makes it a must for Indian diets. From proteins, vitamins, iron, calcium, carbs to fiber, dal (lentils) contain everything that work best for the body and makes your immunity strong. On the other hand, Rice is a gut-friendly, protein-rich and low-carb food that only increases your body's satiation level.

When combined, dal brings its proteins and other nutrients which are essential for the body and rice brings hunger killing enzymes. It will not destroy your weight loss process and will actually help you to consume beneficial food. However, one should keep in mind that consuming dal chawal for four days a week only can help in weight loss.

Rujuta Diwekar also reveals that eating dal chawal for dinner can help in stabilising your heart, blood sugar levels and your thoughts as well. Rujuta has also highlighted the other hidden nutrients present in rice like methionine, Vitamin B1 and resistant starch. These hidden nutrients also make rice easy to digest food item.

