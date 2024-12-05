Makhana vs Peanuts: Which snack is better for weight loss?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Makhana vs Peanuts: Which snack is better?

Who doesn't love snacking? We think no one! Even if you are following a weight loss diet, we are sure you crave some once in a while, right? Makhana and peanuts make perfect snacks. They are crunchy and full of flavor, and once you start eating them, it becomes extremely difficult to stop yourself from eating them.

However, have you ever wondered which of these snacks will be healthier for your weight loss diet? We know it can be quite confusing to figure out, but don't worry; we will help you answer it. But first, let's see what the benefits of makhana and peanuts are.

Benefits of eating Makhana

Makhanas, also known as fox nuts, have become a superfood in recent times. And why not? These amazing nuts are rich in fiber, protein, vitamin A, and essential minerals like magnesium and iron. The best part is that makhanas are low in calories, making them great for weight loss. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), 50 grams of makhanas contain only 170 calories. Great, isn't it? Since makhanas are high in fiber, they help keep you full for a longer time, preventing binge eating and aiding weight loss.

Benefits of eating Peanuts

We all know that any kind of dry fruit is very good for your health, and peanuts are also included in this. They are an excellent source of protein and fiber, both of which are essential for weight loss. Apart from this, peanuts are also rich in antioxidants; minerals like vitamin B, phosphorus, and manganese are also rich in them. According to USDA data, the calorie content of 50 grams of peanuts can reach up to 280 calories. Like makhana, peanuts are also very filling, which makes it a great option to include in a weight loss diet.

Makhana or Peanuts: Which is Better for Weight Loss?

Now, the question arises: which snack should you choose for your next snacking session? From the benefits mentioned above, we can see that peanuts have more calories than makhana. While both are healthy and offer similar benefits, makhana is better than peanuts due to its lower calorie count. This makes it a better option for weight loss seekers.

So, if you are someone who wants to keep a check on their calories, opt for makhana. On the other hand, if you don't mind a few extra calories here and there, go ahead and enjoy peanuts. However, remember that peanuts are high in fat, so be mindful of the portion size when consuming them. Also, avoid eating salted peanuts.

