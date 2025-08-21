Krishna River basin swells as heavy rains lash Karnataka; authorities issue flood alert Karnataka rains: According to officials, the heavy inflows from Maharashtra have led to an increase in water levels of the Krishna River, causing a flood-like situation. All 30 gates of the Basava Sagara Reservoir have been opened due to the incessant rainfall and heavy inflows from Maharashtra.

Bengaluru:

The incessant rainfall around the Krishna River basin has led to the development of a flood-like situation in the region, forcing the authorities and local administration to issue an alert. Officials believe the situation could worsen in the next few days as major reservoirs in the region are nearing their full capacity.

According to officials, the heavy inflows from Maharashtra have led to an increase in water levels of the Krishna River, causing a flood-like situation. They have also said that all 30 gates of the Basava Sagara Reservoir, also known as Narayanpur Dam, have been opened due to the incessant rainfall and heavy inflows from Maharashtra.

Officials have released 1.60 lakh cusecs of water from the Basava Sagara Reservoir, which has disrupted road connectivity and submerged the Sheelhalli bridge. The Sheelhalli Hanchinal bridge has also submerged, cutting off villages such as Kaddaragaddi, Yarigodi and Hanchinal.

Along with the Krishna River, the Bhima River is also flowing near the danger mark because of the heavy rains. Besides, heavy rains have also lashed the Malaprabha river basin, sparking concerns among the locals.

Heavy rainfall likely to continue for next 7 days

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rainfall is expected over the entire Karnataka, especially in coastal and northern interior districts, for the next seven days. The weather department has predicted that heavy rains will likely lash Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts on August 26. Besides, thunderstorms and gusty winds are also expected in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir.

Light rains in Bengaluru in next 48 hours

In Bengaluru, the weather department has predicted light rains with cloudy skies for the next 48 hours. Winds are likely at 40-50 kmph, while maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 27-28 degrees Celsius and 19-20 degrees Celsius, respectively.