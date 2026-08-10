Father kills daughters aged 10 and 5, attempts suicide at hotel near Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru:

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly strangled his two daughters, aged 10 and 5, to death and then attempted suicide in a room at a five-star luxury hotel near Kempegowda International Airport on Monday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Zoya (10) and Jihar (5).

The accused, identified as SG Imran, was found unconscious with his throat slit with a knife. Police said he has been taken into custody and is undergoing treatment at a nearby private hospital. According to police, Imran was a manager at a private cab company and lived in Bilalnagar, near Nagawara Main Road. He checked into a room on the fourth floor of the hotel around 7:30 pm on Sunday.

According to hotel staff, Imran said he was taking the room because he had to receive a guest from Dubai who would arrive after midnight on Sunday. He had told the hotel staff that he would check out on Monday morning.

However, the investigating officer said that Imran did not check out in the morning. "At 12:30 pm, the housekeeping staff knocked on the door but received no response. At 4:30 pm, they knocked again, but there was no response. At around 5:30 pm, the hotel manager opened the door with a duplicate key," the police said.

I am fed up with life because of my wife's extramarital affair: Suicide note reads

The manager told police that the girls were lying dead near the bed, and Imran, whose throat was slit, was lying near the sofa. An ambulance was immediately called, and all three were taken to a nearby private hospital. "However, doctors there declared both girls dead. Imran is still undergoing treatment," police said.

Mithun Kumar GK, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast Division, said, "In the evening, we received a call from the hotel's security manager informing us about the suspicious deaths of two girls and a man battling for his life."

A suicide note was recovered from the scene, and police suspect Imran wrote it. The suicide note reads, "I am fed up with life because of my wife's extramarital affair. I have evidence to prove her affair. She has hurt me. I am taking my daughters with me."

The police are investigating the matter further.

Mysuru man kills wife and children, commits suicide later

Earlier in July, a man allegedly killed his wife and two children before ending his life by suicide in Mysuru. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Harish (39), his wife Nishchitha (37), and children Raksha (8) and Naksha (4). Police said that the incident took place in New Maruti Layout in the Hunsur town of the district. According to the initial investigation, Harish, who worked in the vehicle recovery unit of an insurance company, was facing some financial troubles.

Harish allegedly murdered his wife and children before hanging himself, as per the police. He also left a suicide note, which stated that his body would be found hanging in the upstairs room.

Harish left a suicide note, stating that he would hang himself in the upstairs room, while also requesting the police to hand the documents to the person specified in the note. "I am hanging in the upstairs room. My last wishes. All the documents are kept in the locker. The key is in the usual place. Please follow as mentioned on the cover note of property documents. Please hand over the box to (Specified person). Please," Harish wrote in the suicide note.

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