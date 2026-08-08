Horrific accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway leaves 2 dead as KSRTC bus overturns near Bidadi | VIDEO

Bengaluru:

A bus belonging to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) met with a horrific accident near Karnataka's capital Bengaluru on Saturday morning, leaving at two people dead and 20 others wounded, said the police.

The accident happened on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Bidadi, which is 32 kilometres from Bengaluru, which disrupted the vehicular movement on the road and caused a traffic jam.

The bus overturned on the expressway after the driver lost control. Videos and photographs from the site have surfaced that showed the aftermath following the horrific accident. According to officials, the two deceased were the driver and the conductor.

Their bodies are likely to be sent for a post-mortem. The accident also left around 20 passengers injured, who were shifted to nearby hospitals for medical assistance. They are in stable condition, officials said.

According to initial reports, the driver had dozed off while driving, following which the vehicle veered towards the left side of the road, leading to the horrific accident.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) and an investigation is underway. Further details will be released after the probe is completed.

When four people were killed on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in March

Several other such accident have taken place on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway earlier as well. In March, four people lost their lives after a private bus in which they were travelling crashed into a roadside railing on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Puttappanadoddi in Sankalagere village near Channapatna of Bengaluru South district.

The deceased were identified as Mohammed Faran (22) and Sulfi (45), Rashid (45), and Sakir (27). According to the police, the bus driver had fallen asleep that caused the accident in early hours of the day. They said the bus, which was carrying around 36 passengers, was travelling to Bengaluru from Kerala's Calicut.

The entire incident, which also left three people injured who were later admitted to a hospital, was captured on the CCTV.

Later, the police registered a case under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and arrested the bus driver.

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