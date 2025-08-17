Bengaluru fire: Dy CM Shivakumar vows action after blaze kills 5, announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia A tragic fire broke out early Saturday morning in a plastic goods factory located in Nagarathpet, near Bengaluru’s busy KR Market, claiming the lives of five people. The victims included four members of the same family and a neighbour.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday visited the site where five people were killed after a fire at a building in Bengaluru’s Nagarathpete area on Saturday. He was flaked by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh.

After inspecting the site, Shivakumar said notices would be served to the owners of the buildings and most of the structures in the area were illegal. He said the building would be razed if the structures are not strengthened as per the directions.

Dy CM announces ex-gratia

Shivakumar also said an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be given to each of the deceased’s kin.

"It is the fault of the building owner. I am going to issue a notice to everyone. They have to strengthen the building. All buildings here are illegal buildings... If they don't strengthen the buildings, we will have to break all of them. I have instructed the authorities to take strict action here... Five people died here. All were from Rajasthan... The government has announced a compensation of RS 5 lakh each... What has happened is very painful," he said while talking to the reporters.

About the incident

A tragic fire broke out early Saturday morning in a plastic goods factory located in Nagarathpet, near Bengaluru’s busy KR Market, claiming the lives of five people. The victims included four members of the same family and a neighbour.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Madan Singh (38), his wife Sangeeta (33), their sons Ritesh (7) and Vihaan (5) and their neighbor Suresh Kumar (26).

Madan Singh, who was originally from Rajasthan, had been living in the building for nearly a decade. He ran a small manufacturing unit that produced plastic items and mats. His family stayed on the top floor of the same building where the factory operated.

Officials from the fire department suspect that a short circuit may have caused the fire.