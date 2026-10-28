BJP fires 'Dhurandhar' meme at Congress after NDA's 4-0 sweep in Karnataka MLC polls

The BJP's Karnataka unit has taken another swipe at the Congress after the ruling party failed to win a single seat in the state's four Legislative Council elections, this time using a meme featuring Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi from Dhurandhar. Set to the song Aari Aari, the meme portrays the NDA taking on its opponents, who are labelled as the Congress.

The post comes after the BJP and its ally, the Janata Dal (Secular), won all four seats in the October 23 elections. The BJP secured three seats, while the JD(S) won one, leaving the Congress with nothing to show for its campaign. The party has since used social media posts and film references to highlight the result and mock its political rival.

BJP uses 'Dhurandhar' meme to target Congress

In its latest post on X, BJP Karnataka used the Aari Aari track from Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari in the film. The meme casts the NDA as the force taking on its opponents, with the Congress labelled as the rival camp.

The post adds to the BJP's social media campaign following the MLC results, with the party using popular film references to frame the outcome as a setback for the ruling Congress.

The BJP had also shared another post showing a machine dispensing a paper labelled "EXCUSES", with the words "JUST GIVE ME A SEC..." appearing on the video. The accompanying caption read: "Congress after losing 4/4 MLC seats on BALLOT PAPER, in its RULING State: EVM? No... ECI? No... SIR? No... wait, just give us a sec... NDA 4 | INC 0."

The post mocked the Congress over its criticism of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, pointing out that the MLC elections were conducted using ballot papers.

BJP also shares 'DK, it's done, bro' post

In a separate post, BJP Karnataka took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, sharing a photograph of him seated in the Assembly with the caption, "DK, it's done, bro!" The post declared that the NDA had swept all four teachers' and graduates' constituencies.

The BJP also issued a statement in Kannada, arguing that the Congress had previously cited electoral roll revisions and alleged EVM problems to explain its defeats, but had now lost in a ballot-paper election as well.

The statement blamed the Congress' defeat on what it described as Rahul Gandhi's "anti-national" and "anti-religion" mindset, calling him an immature politician. It claimed that teachers and graduates had rejected the Congress and described the result as an indication of what could happen in the next Karnataka Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. These were the BJP's political claims following the results.

BJP wins three seats, JD(S) takes Bengaluru

The NDA won all four seats in the October 23 elections, with the BJP securing three and the JD(S) taking one. The BJP won the North-East Teachers', South-East Graduates' and West Graduates' constituencies, while JD(S) candidate AP Ranganath won the Bengaluru Teachers' seat.

In the North-East Teachers' constituency, BJP MLC Shashil G Namoshi secured his fifth victory, defeating Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur. The BJP's KM Suresh won the South-East Graduates' seat against Shashi Hulikunte Mutt, while SV Sankanur defeated Mohan Limbikai in the West Graduates' constituency.

The results were seen as a test of coordination between the BJP and JD(S), as well as an indicator of the Congress' support among teachers and graduates. While the outcome is not expected to threaten the Congress government's stability, the NDA has used the sweep to target the ruling party and project the result as a sign of things to come in the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections.

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Karnataka MLC election results: BJP-JDS alliance sweeps all four seats, Congress draws a blank