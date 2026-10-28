Karnataka MLC election results: BJP-JDS alliance sweeps all four seats, Congress draws a blank

The Congress has failed to win a single seat in the latest Karnataka Legislative Council elections, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing all four constituencies. The BJP won three seats, while its ally, the Janata Dal (Secular), took the fourth, giving the Opposition alliance a boost in the state.

Held on October 23, the elections were seen as a test of coordination between the BJP and JD(S), as well as an indication of the Congress' support among teachers and graduates. While the results are not expected to threaten the stability of the Congress government, they have given the Opposition fresh grounds to target the ruling party ahead of the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections.

BJP wins three seats, JD(S) takes Bengaluru

The BJP secured victories in the North-East Teachers', South-East Graduates' and West Graduates' constituencies, while the JD(S) won the Bengaluru Teachers' seat.

In the North-East Teachers' constituency, sitting BJP MLC Shashil G Namoshi defeated Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur to secure his fifth victory from the seat. The constituency covers Kalaburagi, the home district of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The BJP also won the South-East Graduates' constituency, where KM Suresh defeated Congress candidate Shashi Hulikunte Mutt. In the West Graduates' constituency, BJP candidate SV Sankanur beat Congress rival Mohan Limbikai. The JD(S) candidate, AP Ranganath, defeated sitting Congress MLC Puttanna in the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency, completing the NDA's sweep of all four seats.

Reacting to the results, JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and credited the outcome to his work on national development, along with the efforts of BJP and JD(S) workers.

"In all the four legislature council elections, NDA candidates have won with a big margin. I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the Prime Minister for this result. It is becasue his hard work for the development of the country, Karnataka's educated graduates and teachers, they voted in favour of the work done by the Prime Minister. The BJP and JD(S) workers also worked hard," Kumaraswamy said.

He also criticised the state government, claiming the results reflected voter dissatisfaction with the Chief Minister's assurances and their implementation. Kumaraswamy added that the verdict showed voters would support the NDA alliance in 2028.

What the results mean for Congress and the NDA

The Congress had hoped to retain its existing seat and make gains in the other constituencies. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's deputy, DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president BK Hariprasad, ministers and senior party leaders campaigned across the constituencies.

The results are also significant for the BJP and JD(S), who were looking to demonstrate that they could work together and transfer support between their respective voter bases. Their performance gives both parties an opportunity to intensify criticism of the Congress government, which came to power in 2023.

The October polls were separate from the seven-seat Legislative Council elections held on June 18, 2026, in which members were elected by MLAs. In that contest, the Congress won five seats and the BJP two, while the JD(S) candidate lost amid allegations of cross-voting.

The 75-member Karnataka Legislative Council currently has 38 Congress members, 24 from the BJP and six from the JD(S), along with one Independent and Chairman Saleem Ahmed. Five seats reserved for government nominations remain vacant.

Although the Congress' defeat in all four constituencies is not expected to affect the government's stability, the results give the NDA a fresh political talking point as the parties look towards the 2028 Assembly elections. Kumaraswamy has already framed the outcome as a sign of future support for the alliance, though the MLC results alone do not establish how voters will behave in a state-wide election.

(With inputs from ANI)

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