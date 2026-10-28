'I am literally shaking right now': Bengaluru woman alleges man secretly filmed her on Metro, FIR filed

A woman has alleged that a fellow passenger secretly recorded her during a Bengaluru Metro ride, confronting him inside the train and demanding that he unlock his phone. The incident, which reportedly took place in Whitefield, was captured in a video she later shared on social media.

Bengaluru City Police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway. The woman, who identifies herself as Sowpika on Instagram, said the incident happened at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday. Her video shows her visibly distressed as she confronts the man and recounts what happened.

Woman confronts passenger inside Metro

"I'm literally shaking right now. I caught a guy red-handed, recording me in the metro," Sowpika says in the video. She also shows what she was wearing at the time, pointing out that she was fully covered.

"There is no skin showing," she says, stressing that her clothing was not a factor in the alleged incident.

The footage shows her repeatedly asking the man, "Why were you recording me?" She then demands that he unlock his phone. The man replies, "I will open it. Give."

Metro security personnel can also be seen during the confrontation. Sowpika alleges that when the train stopped, the man got off and fled after taking back his phone.

"I caught his phone, gave it to the security, but he snatched it and ran. Please Bangaluru people, find this man, find his company, find his family. I launched an official complaint with the metro station. They said they will follow up in 7 days," she says in the video.

The footage later shows the interaction continuing inside a Metro lift. "I will post this on social media," Sowpika tells the man, who responds, "I am sorry."

She then asks, "You are sorry? So you admit that you recorded me?" The man replies, "No." Sowpika responds, "Oh really? I caught you. I will make sure you get punished."

The video goes on to show her asking him again to unlock his phone and provide the password. He takes the phone back and walks away while she continues asking him to open it.

Police register FIR

After the video circulated online, Bengaluru City Police responded to Sowpika's post and asked her to share details of the incident. The police later issued an update confirming that a case had been registered.

"Pertaining to this incident, an FIR has been filed and investigation is underway," the police said.

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