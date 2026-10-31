Two foreigners die of electrocution at 5-star Bengaluru hotel's swimming pool; police launch probe

Two foreign nationals lost their lives in an unfortunate incident after they were allegedly electrocuted while swimming in a poll a five-star hotel in Bengaluru, the police said on Saturday. The incident happened on Friday evening at the Conrad Hotel in the Karnataka capital.

The deceased were identified as 57-year-old Alexander Maximilian Theiss, who was a German national, and 45-year-old Juraj Horvat, who hailed from Slovakia. While Theiss worked as a crew member with Lufthansa, Horvat was a project manager with IBM.

According to the police, Theiss and Horvat was inside the pool that is located on third floor of the hotel that is located in central Bengaluru's Ulsoor, officially known as Halasuru. They died due to a suspected electrocution after which the hotel's website notified on Saturday morning that the swimming pool has been "closed for maintenance" till November 30.

2 others injured, police file case

The police said two others were also injured after they tried to rescue the two deceased. One of the injured is 41-year old American national Mathew Desantis, and the other is 28-year-old Rahul Tiwari, who is member of the hotel staff.

They have been shifted to a hospital and are said to be out of danger. The police have registered a case and further details will be revealed following a thorough investigation.

"It seems to be, appears to be a case of electrocution. However, all the medical reports are there and the technical reports, expert reports are there. We cannot determine exactly what has happened... Our police are investigating. We have cordoned off the area. We are finding out the exact reason how it happened. We will get to know," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told reporters.

Conrad Bengaluru yet to issue statement

Meanwhile, the hotel has not issued an official statement on the incident yet. The Conrad Hotel is located on the Kensington Road in Ulsoor in Bengaluru. The hotel has three ballrooms, eight meeting rooms, and an executive boardroom.

"Our luxury hotel rises 24 stories above the Central Business District with sweeping views of Ulsoor Lake," the hotel said on its website.

"Dine across five restaurants featuring international cuisine. Visit the Conrad Spa or relax at our temperature controlled pool. Business travelers can meet with ease in our 24,000 square feet of event space across three ballrooms, eight meeting rooms, and an Executive Boardroom," it added.

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