Woman's skeleton found inside Bengaluru house; police say she died nearly a year ago

Bengaluru:

The skeleton of a 52-year-old woman has been found inside a duplex house in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru, the police said on Saturday, suspecting that the deceased could have passed away around a year ago.

The deceased was identified as Dakshayini, who had been living alone at the residence in Havanur Layout in the Bagalagunte area of the city. She had been battling depression after the death of her husband and the son.

The police said the husband, Umesh, died around 10 years ago. Later, her son passed away due to cancer.

They suspect that Dakshayini was severely depressed following their demise and reportedly died nearly a year ago. She also had a daughter, but she and her husband never visited the house due to some differences.

The daughter told the police that Dakshayini even changed her mobile number. The police have now launched an investigation into the incident and probing all angles to find out the exact reason of her death. Forensic evidence have also been collected and further details will be revealed after a thorough probe.

Skeleton found buried near drain in Jamshedpur

Bengaluru's incident is similar to the one in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur when a skeleton was found buried near a drain sent, triggering panic among the locals. It was recovered in Shantinagar locality of the city within Parsudih police station limits in mid July.

The police rushed to the spot and recovered the skeletons. A probe was also launched and a case was registered, with the police police began examining missing person reports from neighbouring police stations and collecting information from local residents in an attempt to establish the identity of the deceased.

"We have recovered the skeleton, which will be sent to a forensic laboratory for examination," Parsudih OC Avinash Kumar had said, as reported by news agency PTI. "We will be in a position to confirm whether it was a male or female skeleton and how old it is only after receiving the forensic and medical reports."

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