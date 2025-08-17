Bengaluru metro's extra fee for suitcase divides internet A Bengaluru commuter’s complaint about being charged ₹30 for carrying a suitcase on the Namma Metro has sparked an online debate.

A Bengaluru resident’s frustration over paying ₹30 for carrying a suitcase on the Namma Metro has snowballed into a heated discussion on public transport policies and commuter rights. Avinash Chanchal, who shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), claimed that the metro’s luggage policy adds an unnecessary burden to already steep fares. “I am absolutely stunned that I had to pay ₹30 in the Bangalore metro for this bag. The Bangalore metro is already the most expensive in the country, and this just adds to the burden. This is just another example of how the @OfficialBMRCL is excluding people from accessing the metro,” he wrote.

The post quickly went viral, prompting hundreds of responses from fellow commuters. While many supported Chanchal’s frustration, others defended the policy, saying that oversized bags occupy excessive space and inconvenience other passengers.

Internet divided

One user replied, “Stop moaning. If the bag is bigger than what can fit in the scanner, you pay. I’ve carried a suitcase and backpack multiple times without being charged because they fit within the limits. It’s about not inconveniencing others.”

“Honestly, I’d be okay with paying if they had space for luggage. But paying extra just to hold it makes little sense,” other wrote.

“At least they let you carry the bag. Try bringing alcohol or a drill they won’t even let you in,” said one user.

Some linked the problem to broader issues in Bengaluru’s transport ecosystem. “Traffic is so messed up here that even if they charge three times more, people still have no choice but to use the metro.”

“Feels like authorities don’t want to fix infra problems just to keep people dependent,” wrote another commuter.

What does the BRCL rule say?

According to BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited), oversized luggage typically anything that does not fit through standard scanners or exceeds specified dimensions is subject to a ₹30 surcharge. However, what exactly qualifies as “oversized” remains unanswered. There is also no designated luggage storage area.

In 2022, Hyderabad Metro revised its luggage policy after complaints about inconsistent enforcement. As Bengaluru expands its metro network to ease pressure on its overburdened roads, commuters say such policies should focus on accessibility, not exclusion.

Many users called for BMRCL to issue clearer communication, display visual baggage guidelines, and possibly explore adding luggage racks to better accommodate passengers carrying bags. “The metro should serve all, not just office-goers with backpacks,” one user said.