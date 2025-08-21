Reckless lane change leads to major accident on Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway | Watch viral video The shocking dashcam footage has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism of reckless lane-changing. Many users are calling for stricter enforcement of highway safety regulations.

Bengaluru:

A shocking accident on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway was caught on a dashcam, and the video has now gone viral on social media, sparking outrage over reckless driving and poor lane discipline. The accident, which took place on August 15, involved a government bus and a tempo.

The horrific collision between a government bus and a tempo was captured in the dash cam of a car coming behind the vehicle.

The footage shows a tempo attempting a sudden lane change, cutting across traffic at high speed. In a split second, the tempo collides with a truck moving in the adjacent lane, leading to a major crash also involved a nearby car. The impact left the vehicles badly damaged and caused panic among commuters on the busy expressway.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident, though some passengers sustained minor injuries, according to initial reports. The incident had caused brief traffic congestion on the expressway.

Netizens call for strict enforcement of highway safety regulations

The viral video has triggered a wave of criticism online, with netizens slamming the dangerous driving practices often seen on the expressway. Many demanded stricter traffic enforcement and harsher penalties for rash driving.

An X user wrote, "Omg so deadly! One reckless lane change can cause such massive accidents Luckily dashcam caught it — clear proof of how careless driving risks so many lives. Strict action is a must"

"Looks like Break failure. Fortunately no major casualty, only one person injured," said another user.

"I ply this route almost everyday. And, whenever I catch a Bus in my rear view mirror, I try to switch lanes if possible. Skilled drivers or otherwise, these buses look a bit intimidating on a typical congested ORR," said a user.

"Common man is always like playing Khatron ke Khiladi on Bengaluru Roads. You win you reach home or else die," another said.

