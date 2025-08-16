Bengaluru Tragedy: 58-year-old biker killed in fatal road accident near Cholan Lake | Video 58-year-old S. Jayarama Reddy was tragically killed near Bengaluru when a tipper lorry ran over him, highlighting growing concerns over heavy vehicle negligence on Karnataka’s roads.

Bengaluru:

In a tragic case of negligence, a 58-year-old man lost his life after a tipper lorry rammed into his motorcycle on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The deceased, identified as S Jayarama Reddy, was killed on the spot in the Chandapur area near Cholan Lake.

The fatal incident took place while Reddy was riding from Chandapur towards Heilge village. According to CCTV footage from the vicinity, a tipper lorry coming from behind failed to slow down and violently collided with Reddy’s bike. The impact threw him to the ground, where the heavy vehicle’s wheels ran over him, causing his instant death.

The horrifying scene was recorded on nearby surveillance cameras and has since been handed over to the police for investigation. The footage shows no attempt by the truck driver to brake or steer clear, raising serious concerns about driver negligence and road safety enforcement.

A case has been registered at Sooryanagar Police Station, and authorities have launched a full investigation. Police officials confirmed they are questioning the driver and analysing the CCTV evidence to ascertain the sequence of events and determine accountability.

Residents expressed outrage over the incident, citing the increasing number of accidents in the area involving heavy vehicles. Many have called for stricter speed regulation and better traffic monitoring, particularly around semi-urban and village routes that are frequented by local commuters.

Recent similar incident highlights growing concern

This tragic accident follows a similar mishap earlier this week in Kumbalgodu, where a 22-year-old college student died after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding cement truck. That incident, too, was captured on CCTV, which revealed the driver’s reckless behaviour at a blind turn.

The back-to-back nature of these accidents has intensified the call for improved traffic infrastructure and accountability for heavy vehicle operators in and around Bengaluru. Citizens and road safety experts are urging authorities to install more speed cameras, enforce lane discipline, and carry out safety awareness campaigns for commercial drivers.

As investigations continue, the family of S Jayarama Reddy mourns a life lost too soon — yet another victim of careless driving on Karnataka’s roads.