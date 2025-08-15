Bengaluru: Cylinder blast in Wilson Garden kills 10-year-old, injures 12; multiple houses damaged The force of the blast led to the collapse of at least three makeshift houses in the area. Police swiftly cordoned off the site as Fire and Emergency Services teams began clearing the debris and securing the surroundings.

Bengaluru:

A tragic cylinder blast in Chinnayanpalya, Wilson Garden, Central Bengaluru, on Friday claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy and injured 12 others, police confirmed. The explosion occurred in this densely populated residential area where houses are closely packed together.

The Adugodi Police stated that the injured have been promptly shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Rescue operations are ongoing as officials work to ensure no one remains trapped under the debris.

According to the Fire Department, the blast caused the collapse of 8 to 10 houses, severely damaging the roofs and walls of the affected buildings. Shockwaves from the explosion impacted over ten structures in the surrounding area, underscoring the severity of the incident.

The fire department received the emergency call at 8:23 a.m., dispatching two fire tenders within minutes. Rescue and relief efforts commenced immediately, involving personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services, local police, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) who are clearing debris and conducting search operations.

Among the injured are women and children, with two individuals reported to be in critical condition. Preliminary investigations by fire officials suggest the blast was caused by a cylinder leak, though other potential causes are still being examined. A senior fire department official stated, “Initial findings point towards a cylinder blast, but further investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sarah Fathima and senior officers visited the site to oversee the rescue efforts and coordinate ongoing operations. The area has been cordoned off for safety, and inspections of nearby buildings are underway to prevent further incidents.

The explosion has caused significant concern among residents, raising questions about safety protocols in congested urban neighborhoods. Authorities have assured that all necessary measures are being taken to support the affected families and to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Further updates are expected as investigations continue and the condition of the injured is closely monitored.

Earlier in July, a tragic gas cylinder explosion claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on June 21 at the residence of Prasad, a gas cylinder supplier, located behind Lake View Apartment on Silver County Road in Haralur. The boy had reportedly gone to the house to have lunch with an acquaintance of his family when the blast took place. The powerful explosion caused severe damage to the house and led to the boy’s untimely death.