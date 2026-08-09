Denied week offs for months and harassed by manager, woman dies by suicide in Mysuru

Mysuru:

A 45-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison in Karnataka's Mysuru earlier this week after being denied week offs for months and being mentally harassed at work, said the police on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Nageshwari, also referred to as Rajeshwari, who was a resident of Hinkal. Her body was recovered from her residence on Friday.

According to her husband, identified as Ashok, he tried to call Nageshwari on her mobile phone on Friday afternoon but received no response. He subsequently grew suspicious about it and rushed to the home where he found his wife lying on the ground.

Nageshwari was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Suicide note and allegations of mental harassment

The police later recovered a suicide note from the scene in which Nageshwari stated that she had been working at a supermarket near Hinkal for several years. However, she was allegedly harassed by a newly joined supervisor named Dolly.

In her note, the deceased said she was denied her weekly offs and pressurised to confess to mistakes she did not commit. The note also stated that when she stayed away from work for two to three days due to illness, she was abruptly fired, causing her immense distress that forced her to take the extreme step.

The police have now launched a probe and further investigation is underway.

A murder and a suicide later

Last month, a man had allegedly murdered her wife in Bengaluru before dying by suicide. The deceased were identified as 28-year-old Manoj Kumar and his 26-year-old wife Sapna. The couple had moved to Bengaluru a few years ago and lived at a rented accommodation in southern suburb of Lakshmappa Garden.

They had a fight last month after which the man strangulated his wife and died by suicide after hanging himself from a ceiling fan. Sapna was four-month pregnant, the police said, adding that the couple's body was sent for a post-mortem.

"The husband used a red nylon rope to strangulate his wife and later hanged himself from the ceiling fan using the same rope," news agency PTI quoted a Bengaluru Police official as saying. "The Inspector and the ACP reached the spot, had the door opened and found the man hanging inside."

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