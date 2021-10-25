UPTET 2021 application process ends today, important details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPTET 2021 will be held on November 28

UPTET 2021: The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) will be closed on Monday, October 25. Interested candidates can apply on the official website- updeled.gov.in. UPTET is scheduled to be held on November 28. The application fees need to be deposited till October 26, and the application process should be completed by October 27.

UPTET 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website- updeled.gov.in Click on UPTET 2021 registration portal Enter application process, personal details and submit Pay the application fees, upload scanned photo and signature Download UPTET application form, take a printout for further reference.

UPTET 2021 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 25 but it got delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts, from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

For details on UPTET 2021, please visit the official website- updeled.gov.in.

