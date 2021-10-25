All India Bar Exam on October 31, here are major relaxations for candidates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AIBE 2021 will be conducted on October 31

AIBE Exam 2021: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is scheduled to be held on October 31. For the exam, the candidates are being provided with some relaxation as they will now be able to use bare acts with short notes/ comments in the exam.

As per the notification released on October 23, the Bar Council of India has informed candidates that it has considered the request to allow them to use bare acts with short notes/ comments during the examination. “Having considered the difficulty faced by the candidates, the Council has been resolved to relax the condition of using bare without short notes/comments during the examination and thus candidates are hereby allowed/ to use bares Acts having short note/comments (not detailed comments) as are readily available in the market during the 16th All India Bar Examination scheduled to be held on 31.10.2021,” the council has said.

The admit card for the AIBE exam has already been released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 16 admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website -- aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com Select the tab designated for AIBE XVI admit card Enter your registration number, date of birth AIBE admit card will appear on the screen Download AIBE hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

AIBE admit card 2021 will carry important details such as reporting time and AIBE 2021 exam day guidelines. For details on AIBE exam, please visit the official website- aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com.

