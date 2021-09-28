UPTET 2021: Datesheet released, check complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UPTET 2021 exam schedule has been released.

UPTET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has released the exam schedule for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 on November 28. UPTET 2021 exam would be held by the state government with proper Covid-19 protocols. The last date to apply for UP TET 2021 is October 25.

Candidates will be able to download the admit card on November 17 through the official website of UPTET -- updeled.gov.in. The UPTET 2021 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 25 but it got delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The UPTET 2021 answer key will be posted on the website on December 6 with the deadline for raising objections to the answer keys being December 6. The final result will be declared on December 28. The Uttar Pradesh government had postponed the UP TET 2021 exam due to an increase in the number of cases of covid-19 in the country.

UPTET 2021: Important dates

Registration starts- October 7 Registration last date- October 25 Last date of fee payment- October 26 Admit Card 2021 to release- November 17 Exam- November 28 Provisional Answer Key to release- December 2 Final Answer Key to release- December 24 Result to be declared- December 28

READ | Mainpuri school seeks to junk untouchability signs, students take meals together

ALSO READ| GATE 2022: Application process to end tomorrow, how to apply