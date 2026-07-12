Delhi Police arrests three shooters linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang in major crackdown

New Delhi:

In a major crackdown on organised crime, the Delhi Police has arrested three alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, officials said on Sunday (July 12). According to police, the Rohini District Special Staff received specific intelligence about the accused, following which a surveillance operation was launched. Acting on the input, the team tracked down the suspects and arrested them.

Shooters were planning a major crime

According to police, the three accused were allegedly planning a targeted killing when they were intercepted and arrested.

Police said the shooters were receiving instructions through an overseas-based network, which allegedly directed them to execute the planned attack.

Police further said the accused are wanted in multiple criminal cases in Delhi and have previously been involved in targeted shootings. Further investigation is underway.

Crackdown against Lawrence Bishnoi gang in US

Recently, an operation was launched against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the United States. The FBI has been conducting 'Operation Hard Ball' against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the US since July 7. Several people have been detained as part of this operation.

As part of this operation, action is being taken against the network associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and his associates, Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The FBI has also taken major action against Goldy Brar. The FBI has announced a reward of $50,000 for him. The US investigative agency, the FBI, has announced a reward of up to $50,000 (approximately Rs 4.3 million) for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjit Singh, also known as Goldy Brar.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang's name is widely recognised in the criminal world. The arrest of these gang members sends a clear message that criminals will not be spared.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Bishnoi is a dreaded gangster who has dozens of cases registered against him. The criminal who has been involved in crimes like murder and extortion. Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

Lawrence is currently in jail, and experts say he is running his criminal empire from there. His gang includes numerous shooters.

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