Friday, September 17, 2021
     
IAF AFCAT Result 2021 declared, how to check

The candidates qualified in the AFCAT exam will appear for the training session in the first week of July. AFCAT score card will be available on the official website- afcat.cdac.in

New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2021 18:56 IST
AFCAT result 2021
AFCAT 2021 score card will be available to download at afcat.cdac.i 

IAF AFCAT Result 2021: The Indian Air Force, IAF AFCAT 2021 result declared. The candidates who appeared in the Common Admission Test can check and download the scorecard on the official website- afcat.cdac.in. The AFCAT exam was conducted on August 28, 29, and 30. 

The candidates qualified in the AFCAT exam will appear for the training session at Air Force Academy, Dundigal (Hyderabad). The training will commence in the first week of July. 

IAF AFCAT Result 2021: Steps to check 

  1. Visit the IAF AFCAT result website- afcat.cdac.in 
  2. Click on AFCAT result link 
  3. In the new window, enter log-in credentials  
  4. AFCAT result will be appeared on screen 
  5. Download AFCAT result, take a print out for further reference. 

The AFCAT exam is being conducted for 334 vacancies in the organisation. For details on AFCAT recruitment exam, please visit the website- afcat.cdac.in.  

