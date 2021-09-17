IAF AFCAT Result 2021 declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AFCAT 2021 score card will be available to download at afcat.cdac.i

IAF AFCAT Result 2021: The Indian Air Force, IAF AFCAT 2021 result declared. The candidates who appeared in the Common Admission Test can check and download the scorecard on the official website- afcat.cdac.in. The AFCAT exam was conducted on August 28, 29, and 30.

The candidates qualified in the AFCAT exam will appear for the training session at Air Force Academy, Dundigal (Hyderabad). The training will commence in the first week of July.

IAF AFCAT Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the IAF AFCAT result website- afcat.cdac.in Click on AFCAT result link In the new window, enter log-in credentials AFCAT result will be appeared on screen Download AFCAT result, take a print out for further reference.

The AFCAT exam is being conducted for 334 vacancies in the organisation. For details on AFCAT recruitment exam, please visit the website- afcat.cdac.in.

