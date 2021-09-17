SBI SCO admit card 2021 released, how to download

Follow us on SBI SCO exam will be held on September 25

SBI SCO admit card 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the specialist cadre officers (SCO) exam. The candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam can download the admit card on the official website- sbi.co.in.

The specialist cadre officers (SCO) exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 25.

SBI SCO admit card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website-- sbi.co.in Under careers option, click on the link "SBI SCO call letter" Key in your credentials and login Your SBI SCO admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

The specialist cadre officers (SCO) exam is being conducted for 36 posts of the assistant manager- engineer (Civil) and 10 posts of the assistant manager- engineer (Electrical). For details on SBI SCO exam, please visit the website- sbi.co.in.

