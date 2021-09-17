UPSC Civil Services CSE Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, how to download

Follow us on UPSC CSE Prelims will be held on October 10

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2021: The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on Thursday (September 16) released the admit card for the civil services preliminary examination. The candidates who will appear in the prelims can download the admit card on the official website- upsc.gov.in. The prelims exam is scheduled to be held on October 10, after it was deferred from its scheduled June 27.

The candidates can download the hall ticket using their registration number. The admit cards will carry the roll number, exam center, and Covid-19 related guidelines. “If a candidate does not receive their e-Admit Card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination three weeks before the commencement of the examination, he/she should at once contact the Commission,” UPSC notification mentioned.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 Admit Card: Steps to download

Visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in Click on CSE Prelims Admit Card link Enter log-in credentials CSE Prelims admit card will appear on screen Download CSE prelims hall ticket, take a printout for further reference.

The Civil Services (prelims), including the Forest Service (prelims), will be held following the Covid-19 guidelines. For further details on civil service exam, candidates can check the official website- upsconline.nic.in.

