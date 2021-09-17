Friday, September 17, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. UPSC Civil Services CSE Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, how to download

UPSC Civil Services CSE Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, how to download

UPSC CSE Prelims will be conducted on October 10. Hall ticket is available to download at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Careers Desk Careers Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2021 11:31 IST
UPSC CSE Prelims 2021

UPSC CSE Prelims will be held on October 10

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2021: The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on Thursday (September 16) released the admit card for the civil services preliminary examination. The candidates who will appear in the prelims can download the admit card on the official website- upsc.gov.in. The prelims exam is scheduled to be held on October 10, after it was deferred from its scheduled June 27. 

The candidates can download the hall ticket using their registration number. The admit cards will carry the roll number, exam center, and Covid-19 related guidelines.  “If a candidate does not receive their e-Admit Card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination three weeks before the commencement of the examination, he/she should at once contact the Commission,” UPSC notification mentioned. 

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 Admit Card: Steps to download 

  1. Visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in 
  2. Click on CSE Prelims Admit Card link 
  3. Enter log-in credentials 
  4. CSE Prelims admit card will appear on screen 
  5. Download CSE prelims hall ticket, take a printout for further reference. 

The Civil Services (prelims), including the Forest Service (prelims), will be held following the Covid-19 guidelines. For further details on civil service exam, candidates can check the official website- upsconline.nic.in.  

READ MORE | Rajasthan RPSC Assistant Professor admit card 2021 released, how to download 

ALSO READ | UPSC CMS exam schedule released, check datesheets  

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News