Want to make the body stronger? Try Power Yoga by Swami Ramdev

Everyone wants a healthy and stronger body. People, especially young adults, believe that toning up muscles makes the body fit. However, they fail to understand that one needs to be stronger from the inside as well to battle diseases. Swami Ramdev says yoga is the most effective way to strengthen the mind and body and stay away from all the diseases. Without going to the gym, Power Yoga can help everyone get the desired body and strength just like the wrestlers. He claims that dand baithak and healthy eating are the correct routes to fitness.

Swami Ramdev shares that in early times, people used to get indulged in mallyuddh and mugdal to stay fit. He claims that the traditional ways are the best when it comes to attaining fitness and undergoing a complete transformation. Wrestling is also the traditional sport of India that requires extreme physical force. It not just increases the stamina in the body but also builds power.

On the other hand, mudgal training helps make the upper body, arms and shoulders stronger. It helps widen the chest and gives new strength.

Dand Baithak

According to Swami Ramdev, power yoga asanas include dand baithak exercises. Dand and Baithak are two different sets of exercises that help make the muscles stronger and boost stamina. They constitute the core wrestling vyayam regimen.

Benefits of Dand Baithak

Strengthens legs and thighs

Bones become strong and healthy

Increases power in the body

Keeps the weight under control

Makes body beautiful and in shape

Chest becomes wide and arms get stronger

It helps balance the body

Strengthens muscles

Legs and knees become powerful

What is Shatkarma

Shatkarma is a set of yogic purification of the body which includes Neti, Dhauti, Nauli, Basti, Kapalabhati, and Traṭaka kriya. This helps detoxify the body and get rid of all the diseases. In today's lifestyle, people hardly eat healthy food which makes their body slow and full of junk. The purpose of shatkarma is to remove 'gross impurities' from the body and cure diseases.

Benefits of Shatkarma

Dhauti- It helps clean the digestive system Neti - Cleansing of nasal tract and throat Nauli- cleans the upper part of the stomach, the abdominal passage Basti is a colonic irrigation Trataka - Increases concentration and is useful in the treatment of eye disorders Kapalbhati - It helps make the lungs and respiratory system healthy

