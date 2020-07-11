Want to make the body stronger? Try Power Yoga by Swami Ramdev

Everyone wants a healthy and stronger body. People, especially young adults, believe that toning up muscles makes the body fit. However, they fail to understand that one needs to be stronger from the inside as well to battle diseases. Swami Ramdev says yoga is the most effective way to strengthen the mind and body and stay away from all the diseases. Without going to the gym, Power Yoga can help everyone get the desired body and strength just like the wrestlers. He claims that dand baithak and healthy eating are the correct routes to fitness.
Swami Ramdev shares that in early times, people used to get indulged in mallyuddh and mugdal to stay fit. He claims that the traditional ways are the best when it comes to attaining fitness and undergoing a complete transformation. Wrestling is also the traditional sport of India that requires extreme physical force. It not just increases the stamina in the body but also builds power.
On the other hand, mudgal training helps make the upper body, arms and shoulders stronger. It helps widen the chest and gives new strength.
Dand Baithak
According to Swami Ramdev, power yoga asanas include dand baithak exercises. Dand and Baithak are two different sets of exercises that help make the muscles stronger and boost stamina. They constitute the core wrestling vyayam regimen.
Benefits of Dand Baithak
- Strengthens legs and thighs
- Bones become strong and healthy
- Increases power in the body
- Keeps the weight under control
- Makes body beautiful and in shape
- Chest becomes wide and arms get stronger
- It helps balance the body
- Strengthens muscles
- Legs and knees become powerful
What is Shatkarma
Shatkarma is a set of yogic purification of the body which includes Neti, Dhauti, Nauli, Basti, Kapalabhati, and Traṭaka kriya. This helps detoxify the body and get rid of all the diseases. In today's lifestyle, people hardly eat healthy food which makes their body slow and full of junk. The purpose of shatkarma is to remove 'gross impurities' from the body and cure diseases.
Benefits of Shatkarma
- Dhauti- It helps clean the digestive system
- Neti - Cleansing of nasal tract and throat
- Nauli- cleans the upper part of the stomach, the abdominal passage
- Basti is a colonic irrigation
- Trataka - Increases concentration and is useful in the treatment of eye disorders
- Kapalbhati - It helps make the lungs and respiratory system healthy
ALSO READ
Yoga for Diabetes | Swami Ramdev shares 10 Yoga asanas and home remedies
Treat sinus and migraine instantly with Swami Ramdev's yoga asanas, pranayamas and acupressure
Yoga for Digestion | Treat ulcers, constipation, colitis by Swami Ramdev's yoga asanas
Benefits of Aerial Yoga | Swami Ramdev shares how to strengthen backbone with yoga asanas
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page