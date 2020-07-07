Yoga for Digestion | Treat ulcers, constipation, colitis by Swami Ramdev's yoga asanas

Yoga is the best way to cure digestion related diseases like ulcers, colitis, constipation, diarrhea, and others. Many diseases that arise from an upset stomach become big and turn into more serious problems like blood pressure, heart diseases, and others. By doing yoga, the digestive system functions properly and stays away from the problems. Swami Ramdev shares that yoga asanas are very effective to improve the function of the digestive system and ensures a healthy body. According to Swami Ramdev, if you perform yoga asanas and pranayamas daily, then all the diseases related to the stomach will stay away.

Yoga Asanas to Improve Digestion

Swami Ramdev shares that mandukasana and vakrasana are the most effective in improving digestion. He says mandukasana helps treat colitis, diabetes and constipation. It also helps to keep the liver and kidney healthy. On the other hand, vakrasana helps cure acidity, gastric problems and strengthens the backbone. He also suggests doing shashakasana, pawanmuktasana, yogmudrasana, gomukhasana, naukasana to ensure the proper functioning of the digestive system.

Pranayamas to improve digestion

Kapalbhati for half an hour

Anulom Vilom for half an hour

Bhastrika

Bhramari

Home Remedies for Acidity

Do not overeat or under-eat

Consume yogurt in the morning and buttermilk in the afternoon

Drink water one hour after dinner

Drink milk one hour after dinner

Do not drink water after eating watermelon or melon

Do not have yogurt and buttermilk at night

Eat salad first and then food

Chew your food properly

Do not eat salted things with milk

Effective acupressure points for digestion

There will be tremendous benefit from pressing the veins at the back of the calves of the legs. It ensures proper blood circulation in the body and helps in curing gastric problems.

Press the mount under the little finger to get relief from acidity.

