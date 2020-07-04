Benefits of Aerial Yoga | Swami Ramdev shares how to strengthen backbone with yoga asanas

Swami Ramdev claims that the motive of yoga is not just to make you physically fit but it transforms the body internally as well. He claims that yoga is a complete expression of mind, body and soul and it is very important to perform yoga asanas daily. While normal yoga is very effective in battling chronic diseases and other problems, aerial yoga is very beneficial for making the backbone strong. If done properly with safety precautions, aerial yoga helps ignite good energy in the body and improves spinal and shoulders flexibility.

For aerial yoga, one can tie a rope from the ceiling or a hammock that can carry your weight easily. The hammock acts like a swing and helps in performing the asanas. Special attention should be paid to posture while doing aerial yoga. While doing this yoga, maximum pressure falls on the backbone which helps strengthen it.

Benefits of aerial yoga

Spinal and shoulder become flexible Relieves back pain Body gets toned up Aerial Yoga strengthens muscles Tension and stress releases from the body Ensures proper flow of blood and oxygen in the body

Benefits of Mallakhamba

Swami Ramdev says these age-old practices like mallakhamba are very effective in making the muscles strong. They do not just relieve back pain but also tone up the body.

Develops energy and stamina

All body parts get active

It encomprises complete body exercises

Body becomes lighter and stronger

Thighs also become strong

Spinal cord remains strong

Benefits of Nataraj Asana

Stretches chest muscles and tones it

Helps increase concentration

Helps to lose weight

Helps bring more balance in the body

Thighs and Hips get strong

Benefits of Suryanamaskar

Swami Ramdev shares that suryanamaskar should be done every morning as it is a complete body exercise. It helps keep many diseases away. Also, he claims that there is no limit as to how many times a person should do surya namaskar in a day. It depends on the ability of the person. He suggests increasing the number of surya namaskars every week.

Helpful in increasing energy level

Increases immunity

The digestive system gets better

Body gets flexibility

Memory becomes strong

Effective for weight gain/loss with the appropriate diet

Detoxifies the body

Skin glows

Stress is relieved

Pranayamas by Swami Ramdev

Swami Ramdev stresses the importance of performing pranayamas daily as they maintain the proper flow of blood in the body. He suggests doing bhastrika, anulom vilom and kapalbhati daily as they keep diseases like hypertension, blood pressure, liver syndrome, sinus, stress, depression and diabetes away.

