List of all the Important Vitamins you should include in your diet plan

We all know that Vitamin adds fuel to our body, which enhances the whole growth of bodily functions. Many have heard from their nutritionists or mothers that adding vitamin-rich food to your diet will ultimately give you a good life ahead with fewer illnesses. Experts also advise taking the proper vitamins in your diet rather than opting for supplements. It is the main type of source which helps in the survival of any life. Here is a list of 9 vitamins one should add to their diet chart like Vitamin A, B, C, D, E, K among others.

Vitamin A

Good for maintaining eye health, overall body growth, healthy skin, and teeth. Vitamin A is found in carrots and other orange food, and sweet potatoes.

Vitamin B

Best known for iron absorption, energy production, and good immune system. Vitamin B-rich foods are whole grains, potatoes, bananas, lentils, chilli peppers, beans, and yeast.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C helps the body in iron absorption, gives the skin elasticity, and strengthens blood vessels. Vitamin C is generally found in guava, red and green peppers, kiwi, oranges, grapefruits, strawberries among others.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D gives bone strength, that is found in foods like eggs, mushrooms, and fish.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E helps in blood circulation and protects from free radicals. Food such as almonds, nuts, sunflower seeds, and tomatoes are rich in Vitamin E.

Vitamin K

Vitamin K helps to protect from blood clots in the body. It is said that leafy greens are the best contributor to Vitamin K. Other sources are kale, spinach, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli.

Calcium

Calcium is good for bones and teeth health; it helps in the body’s overall strength. The main source of calcium is dairy products such as yogurt, cheese, milk, and tofu.

Iron

Iron helps in maintaining healthy blood flow and helps in muscle growth. Iron is found in soybeans, cereal, pumpkin seeds, beans, lentils, and spinach for vegetarians, and for non-vegetarians oysters and organ meats like liver is a great source of Iron.

Zinc

Zinc helps in the prevention of infertility and adds value to the body's growth and immunity. Zinc is found in spinach, cashews, brown rice, beans, and dark chocolate.